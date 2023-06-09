Museveni excite netizens with “comical” health status message

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni says he is recovering well following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Updating Ugandans on his health three days after he was diagnosed with the disease, Museveni said he is recovering well with his doctor establishing that he was suffering from a mild case.

“According to my longtime doctor, Diana Atwiine, this is a mild case and should be managed conservatively by using vitamin C, other vitamins, especially –D and some anti-histamine,” wrote Museveni.

In the tweet, the Ugandan president would graphically illustrate the events after his diagnosis.

“Yesterday, day 2 of my corona status, I felt very sleepy around 11am (the fifth hour of the day according to we, the People of the Tropics), yet I had slept well the previous night. Hence, I slept soundly up to the ninth hour of the day (3PM according to the People of the Temperate lands),” explained Museveni.

”I slept at the fourth hour of the night, which the Europeans call 10PM and woke up at the 9th hour of the night (Shaaha mweenda z’ekiro) with a slight vague headache. I call it vague because it was not obwaabe (temples headache), it was not oruhora-hoore (the crown of the head) headache and it was not around the engata (the ring) of the head. When I sat up and drank more water as advised by my daughter Patience Kokundeeka, the headache went away and I slept again.” Added Museveni.

As he wished his countrymen happy heroes day celebrations, Museveni urged them to ensure they are immunized against the disease to help them fight off the disease in case they get infected.

“I will wait for two more days and do the test again. It seems immunization and the boosters for the immunization, do help. I will keep you informed. Let everybody be fully vaccinated and for the elderly get boosters.” Advised Museveni.