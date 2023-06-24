Museveni showers accolades on Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has commended the Spouse of the Deputy President, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi for dedication to her work.

Museveni described Pastor Dorcas as a firebrand and expressed his intention to learn from her pastoral skills

He spoke on Friday during the launch of ‘Book Jesus’ Africa in State House Entebbe Uganda.

“I am very happy to see Pastor Rigathi, I didn’t know we have a firebrand in Kenya,” he said

“When we were swearing in the new government, I was there but she didn’t speak of course, but now am really surprised to see a very powerful cadre here, I will take advantage of your pastoring skills.”

Pastor Dorcas was the Keynote Speaker during the launch of the book written by Museveni’s daughter Patience Rwabwogo.