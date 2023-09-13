Unganisha music group has released “Ago” – a new single leading up to the release of their debut album. The group is made up of music collaborators: Kenyan musician – Labdi Ommes (Orutu and vocals) and Norwegian experimental Electronic artist – Bernt Isak Wærstad (electronics).

The hypnotic “Ago” is both an ode to old friendships and a celebration of maintaining a childlike spirit. It serves as a striking representation of this duality and offers a sneak peek into their musical evolution. The track delves into the intricacies of navigating relationships that change as we grow older and the bittersweet feeling of leaving the past behind. This resonant narrative reflects the challenge of moving beyond nostalgia and resentment to embrace new horizons.

Their album is set to drop on November 3 but in the meantime, the duo treated their fans to a sneak peek of the album’s eclectic vibe and new music at their first Kenyan album listening event – held at Santuri at The Mall.

In attendance for the listening party were Kenyan artists and music executives Lawi Odera (Boomplay), Sheila Akwany (Goethe-Institut), Coco Em, Nyokabi Kariuki, Fancy Fingers, Blinky Bill and Umoja Sounds, among media personalities and other invited guests.

The new single follows their successful streak of releases, tours and a well-received 2022 EP titled ‘Kucheza’.

“Ago” was recorded in Brageveien Studio, Oslo (Norway), produced by Unganisha and mixed by Bernt Isak Wærstad. The track was mastered by Christian Obermayer at Strype Audio, Oslo (Norway) and released by Anything Goes.

