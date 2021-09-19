Music Spotlight: Njoki Karu

“I am passionate about music therapy because I believe that the beginning of wellness starts in your mind not your body.”

Everyone needs their moment in the spotlight and sometime after her performance for the music incubator perFORM, Njoki Karu got hers. Her ability to deliver an emotive performance through her voice earned her the number one spot on the Kenyan Twitter trending list. Njoki who uses her powerful talent for therapy talks about her initiative, the intersection of music and mental wellbeing and how there is a space for everyone’s talent in Kenya, including yours.

Tell us a little bit about yourself?

My name is Njoki Karu. I am a singer, songwriter, performer, and music therapist. I also teach songwriting classes. I am a cat lover and a simple person. (Laughs)

In your bio, you describe yourself as a music therapist, what does that look like and how is it different from normal therapy?

Music therapy can be defined as the use of music to meet non-musical goals. In normal therapy, you talk to a psychologist who helps you figure out your life situation(s). Music therapy goes beyond mental health issues. It is used to help children with autism or other special needs, drug abuse recovery, and physiotherapy. I prefer to use music to help people living with mental illness.

Does one have to be a singer or good at music to be a music therapist?

You don’t have to be a singer. by profession. You just have to be able to sing and or have a good foundation of music knowledge which will really help you.

Did you choose to do music therapy or is it something that was borne out of your music career?

Yes, I actually studied Music Therapy when I went to Berklee (Berklee College of Music). My mum found it randomly on the internet. She really wanted me to be a doctor (laughs) or an actuarial scientist. Something more “stable” as she would say. Mimi nilikuwa nimekataa. I told her “Mom, I am doing music fam! You will meet me along the road.”

Luckily, she stumbled upon the course that Berklee was offering and I decided to go for it.

Tell us a little bit about Nenyoon, the initiative you run? What was the reason behind it?

Nenyoon is an initiative I started this year and I am so grateful that Safaricom took a chance on it. They have sponsored the sessions that we have had so far. The reason why I decided to make Nenyoon a thing is because so many people in Kenya walk around struggling with their mental health. It is so hard to put aside money for therapy or to take care of your mental wellbeing especially if you have children or other more important bills to pay. I am passionate about this because I believe that the beginning of wellness starts in your mind not your body. If you are okay in your mind; you can do anything.

That was the thought process behind the project. To provide people with a space they can access for free to talk about what they are going through without feeling like they’re in the spotlight.

I watched your rendition of “Binadamu” and it was superb. Do you have a process before performing any song or creating music? If yes, what is it?

“Binadamu” is a song that is very dear to me. When I am creating music it is all about where I am at mentally; a lot of my songs reflect my state of mind. Unless I am writing commercially, my songs mirror my mental wellbeing.



When it comes to performing (thinks) do I really have a process? It’s not that different. I have to take myself back to that space. For example, if I wrote the song feeling like I was in love, I go back to that feeling to be able to deliver the song the way it needs to be heard. Most of the time, prior to performing I spend time alone, I say a prayer with my husband and then get on stage. This helps me get to a point where I allow the songs to go through me.

Do you intend to continue growing your music career in Kenya? You must be since you gave a wonderful performance for perFORM.

Yes, yes, yes and yes! I keep hearing this narrative that people who make music like mine can’t succeed in Kenya. I want to disprove this hypothesis if I may call it that. That “I can’t be successful in Kenya” narrative is tired. Why can’t I be successful? Si I am a Kenyan. This is my home, I have no other home. I have to be successful here!

I know there is room for me to succeed and so yes. Yes! I am very keen on growing my career here until it grows into something larger. Kenya has so much room for growth and I am ready to go there.

Speaking of, you were trending on Twitter sometime this month, was that weird for you?

(Long laugh)Yes. I remember someone told me and I brushed it off thinking it was impossible. I am not even on Twitter but when someone else mentioned it, I went to check it out. It was weird because I am not on the platform so seeing myself trend was weird. But it goes back to what I was saying; that tiny pocket of time proves that truly there is room for people like me in this country. Seeing it unfiltered the way it was, (pauses) I can’t believe I was trending on Kenyan Twitter. FAM!

This just means there is room. We’re just so used to not considering it because from the jump you’ve been told by people in the industry you are too different you can’t make it here. You have to go out there. If you want to make it here you have to water it down. So, this, the fact that me, me, I was trending on Twitter shows you that there is room.

Do you agree with the argument that music in all its iterations has a positive effect on our mental health?

I would not say that it always has a positive effect but it does have a strong effect. When you are angry; there are songs you listen to that make you feel seen. When you are feeling happy or sad, nostalgic, missing someone, in love or heartbroken; there are songs that make you feel understood. For me, that goes back to the power of music and how strong of an effect it can have. This is why I believe music is therapeutic.

Is your music always connected to the world around you or is it rooted in mental well-being?

I would say both. There is nothing I write that I have never been through. I am not yet at that stage where I can write from someone else’s perspective. I usually write from my own perspective because I feel that is when I give my truest and most honest opinion and perspective.

But it is also rooted in mental wellbeing. I believe in honesty with all my heart. If you are not honest with yourself you can’t get to the place where you want to be mentally. You have to be honest; you have to be vulnerable. Going back to the question about Music and Therapy; that’s where they merge. You cannot be better if you are not honest with yourself about where you are.

This is how I am able to process hard things in my life too. Writing about them and being honest with myself helps me emotionally before tackling them.

Quickfire Questions

If you were a food what would you be?

Chapo

What books/Series/Movies are you currently watching?

Season 4, “Good Girls”

What’s your favourite destination?

Watamu/Diani /Somewhere scenic

What are you reading?

The Chamber, The Water Dancer

If you were a song which one would you be?

Currently “O” by Coldplay

