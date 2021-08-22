Musical duo Ruff Endz to tour Kenya next month

Ruff Endz will have shows in Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa.

R&B duo Ruff Endz are celebrating their 20 year anniversary in music and want Kenyans to be a part of the celebration. The duo that’s made up of Dante Jordan and David Chance has had a successful career of singing, writing, producing and performing that has span over two decades.

Musical Safaris Group Inc, a Kenyan and US based entertainment and travel company is responsible for the Kenyan tour next month. The duo is scheduled to arrive in Kenya on the 1st of September, and have their debut show at the Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru on September 3rd. Their second show will be on September 4th at Panafric Hotel, Nairobi, and the last show will be on September 5th at the Whitesands Hotel, Mombasa.

The tour is dubbed ‘Escape 2 Wakanda’. According to the tour’s organisers, the Wakanda concept is a rallying call for many black artistes inspired by the fictional country in the superhero movie, Black Panther. Arrangements are being made to have the shows televised.

Ruff Endz just debuted a brand new album this past March.