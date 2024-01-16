Pop musician Dua Lipa has called for a humanitarian cease-fire in a recent interview.

Opening up about her thoughts on the Israel-Palestine conflict that escalated on October 7, 2023, the “New Rules” singer said that as a daughter of immigrants who fled their homeland because of war, her entire existence is political.

Dua is the daughter of Albanian immigrants.

“My existence is kind of political, the fact that I lived in London because my parents left from the war, I feel for people who have to leave their home.

From my experience of being in Kosovo and understanding what war does, no one really wants to leave their home. They do it for protection, to save their family, to look after the people around them, that kind of thing, for a better life. So I feel close to it.”

In October, Lipa was one among many celebrities who signed an open letter to US President Joe Biden urging for a ceasefire.

“My feelings on displaced people [are] very real and raw, and it is a difficult subject to speak about because it’s so divisive.

At the moment, what we have to look at is how many lives have been lost in Gaza, and the innocent civilians, and the lives that are just being lost.

There are just not enough world leaders that are taking a stand and speaking up about the humanitarian crisis that’s happening, the humanitarian cease-fire that has to happen.”

Her sentiments come days after South Africa presented its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).