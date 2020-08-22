Musician risks imprisonment over displaying obscene audiovisual content

Popular Ohangla musician George Adinda popularly known as Aloka risks five years imprisonment after he was arrested in connection with displaying obscene audiovisual content.

Aloka was arrested at Kisumu Central Police Station on Friday where he had been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the illicit video on his Facebook page that went viral.

This follows a public outcry from church leaders and members of the community which prompted the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) to call for his arrest.

KFCB Nyanza Region Manager Edward Koech termed the video as obscene and vulgar adding that the musician had recorded a statement and will be arraigned in court and charged.

Koech said the musician will be charged with distribution of unclassified content, filming without a license and displaying obscene audiovisual content likely to compromise children’s morals.

The Regional Manager said KFCB had contacted google to flag off the video from the internet and social media platforms.

Aloka was freed on Ksh 15,000 police bond and will be arraigned in court next week.