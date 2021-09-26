Musina hopeful of a great season with Vihiga Bullets

Former national team Harambee Stars under-20 defender William Musina is relishing the prospects of an excellent season during his debut participation in FKF Premier League.

The 21 year old who sealed a move from the National Super League side Shabana FC to the newly promoted top flight team is banking on experience he gained from overseas where he prominently featured for Swedish side IK Brage in 2019 before parting ways with the team over Covid-19 pandemic and work permit related complications.

“I had never played in the local top tier league before and I am very happy to be with Vihiga Bullets which is a promising club in Kenyan football.It is an amazing team with talented group of players and result oriented technical bench. Personally I will do all the best to help the team achieve its goals.I have already acclimatized having drawn the first game of the season and can’t wait for the next fixture against Posta Rangers” he remarked.

FULL TIME It ends in a stalemate at Bukhungu Stadium Vihiga Bullets 0 Bidco United 0#BulletsVsBidco#FKFPL pic.twitter.com/0iQbss1xSy — FKF Premier League (@Officialfkfpl) September 25, 2021

The youngster was in 2017 among the lucky Kenyan youth to be part of a week-long training camp in Nairobi organized by renowned Southampton coaching stars following a partnership between gaming firm SportPesa and Premier league side.

He has further called upon his teammates to demonstrate utmost levels of discipline and solidarity in realization of the team’s ambition.

“Kenya Premier league is tough and it needs alot of hardwork and determination to succeed. Our squad which mainly consists of the young and passionate players is upto the task.I just urge everyone to step up their efforts and work as a team and I know together we shall conquer” added Musina.

In August this year,the western based outfit secured a 2-0 win over Kibera Black Stars at Bukhungu Stadium to end on 64 points from 37 matches and grab the second automatic promotion slot after champions Talanta FC.

Their second place finish triumph and subsequent promotion to the league is a good relief to Vihiga County following the relegation of Vihiga United which lost to Kenya Police in a promotion playoff.

Club Chief Executive Officer Collins Juma has emphasized on the need for his side to continue putting in hard work,maintain discipline and team spirit in a bid to sustain their stay at the top.

The team which is being sponsored by former Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga has grown in leaps and bounds over a short period since its inception in 2018.

Vihiga Bullets were held to a barren draw on Saturday by the visiting Bidco United at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.