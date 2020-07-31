Muslim faithful mark Eid Al Adha

Muslim faithful in Ijara Sub-county held the Eid Al Adha prayers in 48 mosques in the area, unlike the usual tradition of converging in an open field, in compliance with the COVID-19 containment protocols.

Sheikh Mohammed Abdiwahab, of Masalani mosque said the prayers were conducted under the Ministry of Health guidelines that include adhering to social distancing, wearing face masks and hand sanitizing to avoid the risk of infections. The faithful instead prayed at their nearest mosques.

Sheikh Abdiwahab, reminded parents not to take their children along and appealed to the elderly and people with various ailments to pray at home to avoid contact with any infected persons.

He however said they are not afraid of death but have to ensure the community is safe from the pandemic.

All 48 imams had prayed for a relief from the corona viral wave to enable them perform pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, but the pandemic forced many of them to cancel the plans.

Eid–Al–Adha is celebrated once in a year in Muslim calendar and is mandatory for Muslim faithful to visit Mecca al Mukarama city to observe hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in one’s life time if one can afford).

The imams sought for divine intervention upon Kenya and the world against the corona virus pandemic which has killed thousands and destroyed livelihoods including closure of learning institutions and economic downturn facing the country.

Security personnel were alert to ensure the celebration goes on as scheduled. Ijara sub county is yet to report any corona patient case but Garissa has had 69 infections and one death.