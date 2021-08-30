Muslim faithful urged to give women equal opportunities in religious leadership

by KBC Videos

Muslim faithful have been urged to respect and help protect the place of women in the religion. Speaking at a workshop that brought together Muslim Faithful in Lamu County and Preachers from Al Azhar Al Sharif Sheikh University in Egypt, Sheikh Swaleh Bahsan said Islam had given women equal opportunities in all fields except in religious leadership. The clerics also urged Muslim mothers to give their daughters opportunities to enable them compete for positions of responsibility and leadership in the society.

  

Latest posts

Live Update on Covid-19 status in the country

KBC Videos

Football league initiated to foster peaceful coexistence in Mandera

KBC Videos

Mt Kenya East region to form one political party – Kivuti

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More