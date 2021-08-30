Muslim faithful urged to give women equal opportunities in religious leadership

Muslim faithful have been urged to respect and help protect the place of women in the religion. Speaking at a workshop that brought together Muslim Faithful in Lamu County and Preachers from Al Azhar Al Sharif Sheikh University in Egypt, Sheikh Swaleh Bahsan said Islam had given women equal opportunities in all fields except in religious leadership. The clerics also urged Muslim mothers to give their daughters opportunities to enable them compete for positions of responsibility and leadership in the society.