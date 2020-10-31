Muslim leaders from Garissa calls for boycott of French products

Muslims leaders in Garissa have joined global calls to boycott French products to ‘force’ President Emanuel Macron to stop disparaging Islam.

Muslims across the world have taken to the streets to protest the French leader’s support for an offensive caricature against Prophet Mohamed.

Addressing the press at Jamia mosque in Garissa town, Supkem national organizing Secretary Abdullah Salat said they stand with Muslims in France against what they said was an attempt by the government to control imams and close places of worships.

“We the religious leaders and people of Garissa wish to register our strong disapproval and condemnation of the recent remarks by the President of France Emmanuel Macron disparaging and condemning Islam,” Salat said.

Salat called on Muslims to boycott all products from France until the French leader withdraws his offensive policies and apologises to the Muslims.

Supkem chair said Islam prohibits the abuse of all religions saying, “A caricature depicting Jewish people in France would not be tolerated and will certainly land a person in court, the same respect however, is not accorded to the Muslims,” he added.

Sheikh Osman Mohamed said Muslims across the world revere Prophet Mohamed and any attempt to malign his character will have serious consequences.

“As Muslims we will not allow anyone mocking or abusing our beloved prophet. We call on all Muslims to be steadfast and boycott products from France,” he said.