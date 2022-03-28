Muslim Rows: Kenya establishes Grand Mufti office

A Grand Mufti office has been established to make final decisions on matters affecting the Muslim community in the country, Kenya National Muslim Advisory Council (KEMNAC) has said.

The Council Chair Sheikh Juma Ngao said the members who were selected to hold various post from National level to the sub-counties have extensive knowledge about the Islamic religion and all its facets and denominations, and will be responsible for making final decisions about Muslim issues.

Sheikh Juma Ngao was speaking at the Panorama Hotel in Mombasa while unveiling the interim members who were selected to hold the office for six months.

“The structure of administration will be headed by National grand mufti, 8 region muftis, 47 county muftis,5 Mufti elders and the structure will extend to the ward level,” said sheikh Juma Ngao.

The cleric said the new office will be mandated make the final decision on all controversial matters affecting the Muslim community.

The Kenya National Muslim Advisory Council chairperson Sheikh Juma Ngao said the Muslim community needs to speak in one united voice and the Mufti will be the only link.

Currently, Chief Kadhi takes up the mandate of issuing directives over some of the matters affecting Muslims,however, there is a section of Muslims in the country that does not recognise him, and usually do not follow his directives.

This has resulted in clashes, especially during the start and end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Some Muslims follow the Chief Kadhi’s direction, while others follow the Saudi Arabian calendar.

Countries such as Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Egypt already have national muftis, who make final decisions on sensitive matters.