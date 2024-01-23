Muslim World League donates relief food to flood victims in Garissa

Thousands of flood victims in Garissa have received relief food and non-food items from the Muslim World League to assist them as they anticipate returning to their original homes by the end of the month.

Despite the return to normalcy many families affected by the El Niño floods last year are yet to return to their homes due to complete house destruction and persistent muddy conditions.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Dr. Hassan Mohamed Idris, the Country Director of the Muslim World League, reiterated the organization’s commitment to not only providing essential food aid but also exploring avenues for rebuilding homes ravaged by flash floods.

“As part of our ongoing mission to aid those affected by natural disasters, we are here to assist our brothers impacted by the El Niño floods,” stated Idris.

“As the Muslim World League, we are dedicated to finding ways to help these families rebuild their houses and return, recognizing the challenging conditions at the current camp,” he added.

Harat Maalim, the area chief in Iftin location, highlighted that the flood-affected victims predominantly hail from Ziwani, Bakuyu, and Mathengeni areas along the Tana River.