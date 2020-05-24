Muslims celebrate Eid at home due to Covid-19

Written By: Kennedy Epalat/Yussuf Farrah
Monday declared Public Holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr
The religious festival usually brings families and friends together for communal prayers, food and to exchange gifts

It was a new normal for Muslim faithful across the country with existing guidelines on the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic forcing them to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, in the confines of their homes.

One of the most significant festivals that is celebrated by the Muslim community around the world, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, especially the month-long fasting from sunrise to sunset.

Around the world, this year’s celebrations are severely constrained by the pandemic. The religious festival usually brings families and friends together for communal prayers, food and to exchange gifts.

In Kenya, mosques and prayer grounds where the faithful often gather for morning Eid prayers remained deserted on Sunday.

In the coastal city of Mombasa, the Eid celebrations were marked indoors. The streets were not any different as only a few could be seen talking as they walked.

Mombasa’s old town and Nairobi’s Eastleigh estates largely inhabited by Muslims have been under partial lockdown having recorded high number of Covid-19 cases.

After sighting the moon Saturday evening, the chief Kadhi urged the Muslim faithful to conduct their celebration in strict adherence to government guidelines in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Sheikh Muhdhar said the crescent moon was sighted in Lamu, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

“We are happy to announce that the moon was sighted today and I received reports from Lamu that the moon was sighted. Therefore we will mark our celebrations on Sunday,” said Sheikh Muhdhar.

He noted that Eid is a time to give and Muslim faithful should abide by the Islamic teachings.

A section of the Muslims, however celebrated on Saturday after reports emerged that the moon had been sighted in Kwale.

 

 

 

