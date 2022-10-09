Muslims celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad

Multitudes of Muslim faithful including political leaders made processions along city streets in Mombasa as part of celebrations to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad amid calls for peace and unity.

Most Muslims celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad on the 12th day of the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi’ al-awaal, which starts on the evening of October 7, 2022.

The faithful view the celebration called Mawlid al-Nabi or simply the Mawlid, like many other Islamic celebrations: as a sign of respect and adoration of Muhammad, whom they believe to be God’s messenger.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir who led the procession said Prophet Muhammad’s birthday provides a unique opportunity for Muslims to foster unity, love, and understanding and to address the myriad of problems facing them.

Women and children also lined up on pavements witnessing the event known as ‘Zefe’ which was led by several Madrassas.

The festivities, which started in Majengo and Bondeni areas ended at the Makadara grounds where Maulid to celebrate the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday is expected to take place at night.

According to the Muslim tradition, Muhammad was a righteous man born around A.D. 570, whom God designated as his final prophet. He learned God’s message by heart and recited it. Later on, the verses were written.

Among other leaders who attended the Zefe were, Member of Parliament for Mvita Mohamed Machele, Ambassador Sheikh Mohammed Dor as well as ward representatives among others leaders.

