Muslims prepare to observe Ramadhan amid COVID-19 restrictions

The ongoing lockdown and COVID-19 preventive protocols will for the second year running affect celebrations during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Muslims are preparing to usher in the holy month of Ramadhan this week in accordance with the Islamic calendar (lunar calendar), but just like last year, celebrations will be curtailed by the 3rd wave of COVID-19.

Speaking after unveiling a consignment of food stuffs to be distributed to the Muslim community in Mombasa county, African Salihiya cargo and clearing (ASCC) firm Director Saeed Abdirahman, urged residents to be extra-vigilant and observe the protocols set by the Ministry of Health.

Abdirahman said the food stuffs from the logistics company, which include over 1,000 bags of rice, parked dates alongside other essential commodities will go a long way in cushioning Muslim faithful in Mombasa during the fasting period.

“We are distributing foodstuffs to the vulnerable communities to ensure they get something to eat, the gesture is part of our corporate social responsibility” He said.

He called on other well wishers to give out to the vulnerable in the Country during these tough economic times.

Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) Organizing Secretary Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa acknowledged that the World is going through a tough period due to the pandemic and called on all Muslims to hold special prayers against the pandemic during the fasting.

“This is yet another prayer month, even though we know so many things will be disrupted, our call to Muslims is to understand that it is a tough period not only here but globally. The pandemic has affected people’s health, as well as economically,” he said.

During Ramadhan, normally faithful are supposed to fast and in the evening share iftar- the evening meal for breaking fasting- with the less fortunate.

However, with the curfew and all the health measures Muslims will be required to bypass the traditional practices of observing the holy month in doors.

With COVID-19 restrictions, several practices such as eating Iftar together- breaking of day fast in the evening, and praying taraweeh, a special prayer said at night during the holy month, will be not be observed.