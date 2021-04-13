Muslims to mark Ramadhan amid strict COVID-19 restrictions

Muslims in Kenya and other parts of East Africa will begin fasting tomorrow Wednesday after moon observers failed to sight the new crescent moon yesterday evening in East Africa.

Chief Kadhi Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar wished the Muslim community a blessed sawm (fasting) during the month of Ramadhan and urged Muslims to observe a strict fast between dawn and dusk and participate in pious activities such as Koran recitation, prayers and charitable giving.

He urged Muslims of good will as well as charitable institutions to assist the needy Muslims in the month of Ramadhan saying Ramadhan is a time for renewing faith and purifying ‘heart and soul’ for the millions who share in the Muslim faith around the world.

The 30 days period is a time to reflect, fast and hold special night prayers among other things.

They will forgo food and water with the exemption of Children, the elderly and the mentally challenged as well as sexual relations from dawn to dusk.

Leaders from across the Country have wished Muslims better tidings, good health during Ramadhan.

Deputy President William Ruto said the period provides an opportunity for Muslims to fast, repent, come together to enhance unity and remember the less fortunate.

In a social media post published by the United Democratic Party, Ruto urged Muslims across the country to observe the Ministry of Health protocols against COVID-19 even as they celebrate Ramadhan.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga was not left out either, posting on his social media page, “Ramadhan Mubarak and Saum Maqbul to all our Muslim Brothers and Sisters.”

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi had a message of good will for the Muslim Brothers and Sisters wishing the joy and peace during Ramadhan.

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi said he will taking a 30 days Ramadhan sabbatical from twitter, phones, and will only reached only on email.