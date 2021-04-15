Muslims urged to observe Covid-19 guidelines during Ramadan

National Supreme Council of Kenya Muslim (SUPKEM) chairperson Hassan Ole Naado has appealed to Muslims countrywide to observe Covid-19 guidelines during this holy month of Ramadan to curb the spread of the virus.

Ole Naado who spoke during the lay foundation of a new Mosque in Shartuka area, Trans Mara West Sub-County asked the faithful not to be ignorant of all the guidelines set as the disease was spreading fast in the world.

He reiterated that the new mosque will be a great relief to the many Muslims living in Shartuka who had to trek for long kilometres to get into the place of worship.

At the same time, the religious leader said alongside the mosque is a vocational training college where young people are taught life-changing skills.

He observed that the empowerment center will help the young people get employment observing that a number of people in the county are jobless.

Already, the county has 36 mosques spread across the county.

The government is set to provide relief food to Kenyans who are facing starvation during this third wave of Covid-19.

Elsewhere, Narok SUPKEM branch Chair, Mr Ali Juma, has called on Muslims to pray for God’s intervention on Covid-19 pandemic during this Holy Month of Ramadan.

Juma who spoke in Narok town said the disease was a major threat to humanity and called on all Muslims to join hands in prayer to God to intervene.

“I ask Muslims all over the country to join hands and ask God to intervene and bring to an end to Covid-19, which is a threat to people around the globe. We believe that if we all join hands to pray, God will have mercy on us over the disease,” he said.

He also called on Christians to also pray and fast alongside their Muslim brothers as they seek for divine intervention.

Juma at the same time called on Muslims to share basic needs like clothes and food with their needy neighbours as prescribed by God in the Holy Koran.