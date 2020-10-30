Wind down with these African flicks on Netflix this weekend.

Of late, Netflix has been giving lots of recognition to and heavily prioritising international movies. This includes Africa. Africa has always had brilliant stories to tell but lacking the right global platforms so it was about time that Netflix took them up.

Here are 5 must watch African films and shows on Netflix that cut across all genres; from romance, to comedy, to drama.

1. The Burial of Kojo

Country: Ghana

The film tells the story of Kojo who is left to die in an abandoned gold mine, as his young daughter Esi travels through a spirit land to save him. It was the first Ghanaian film to premiere in selected countries worldwide, on Netflix.

2. Atlantics

Country: Senegal

The film is centered around a young woman, Ada, and her partner, Souleiman, struggling in the face of employment, class, migration, crime, family struggles, and ghosts.

3. Òlòturé

Country: Nigeria

Òlòturé tells the story of a journalist who goes undercover as a prostitute to expose human trafficking only to find a world of exploited women and ruthless violence.

4. Seriously Single

Country: South Africa

Dineo is the definition of serial monogamist. She dates to fall in love; she falls in love to get married. But she never gets married. She always ends up being dumped. All that’s about to change.

5. The Square

Country: Egypt

This is a 2013 Egyptian-American documentary film by Jehane Noujaim, which depicts the ongoing Egyptian Crisis until 2013, starting with the Egyptian Revolution of 2011 at Tahrir Square

Check out Kenyan movies Sincerely Daisy and Disconnect too

