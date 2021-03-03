Mutemi fights for reinstatement as MCK board member

The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Communications Manager Tabitha Mutemi has appealed for Parliament intervention following her alleged removal as a board member of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

Ms. Mutemi, who appeared before the National Assembly’s ICT Committee said the law on appointment and removal of a board member was not followed as provided for by the Media Council Act.

She said action should be taken against MCK CEO David Omwoyo for alleged abuse of office.

Ms. Mutemi, who was accompanied by her lawyer Kethi Kilonzo said despite the IEBC code of ethics prohibiting its staff from getting engaged in another government body, the same did not apply to part-time engagement as was her case.

Ms. Kilonzo stated that the Attorney General’s office had in 2019 confirmed that Ms Mutemi would sit on the MCK board.

She noted that the selection panel sought an advisory from AG’s office before forwarding her client’s name for appointment.

MCK also defended the action it took against Mutemi saying it is in line with section 14 of the MCK act.

Solicitor General Ken Ogeto said Ms. Mutemi remains a member of the MCK board since the process for her removal has not been exhausted.

A letter dated 1st March 2021 by IEBC acknowledged that Mutemi is still and employee of IEBC and that the commission was not consulted on her employment as a board member MCK.

Chebukati said MCK is at liberty to take appropriate action in accordance with relevant laws and procedures governing the council.

“The commission will undertake action at an appropriate time in accordance with the IEBC act and HR manual,” he said.

MCK CEO David Omwoyo terminated the tenure of Council Member Tabitha Mutemi citing an advisory from the Attorney General notifying the council that the appointment of Mutemi was unlawful as she already holds another public office at the IEBC.