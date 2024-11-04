Muthaiga Lady Captains tourney receives boost from SBM Bank

The Muthaiga Golf club Lady Captain’s prize has received a boost after a Ksh.1.5M donation from SBM Bank. The tournament teed off Monday and sill culminate Saturday November 9, 2024.

The sponsorship includes1 million Kenya shillings in cash and 500,000 Kenya shillings in kind.

The week-long tournament teed off with the Caddies Tournament to give the unsung heroes of golf a chance to play.

The proper tournament begins Tuesday with the lady golfers will take to the greens as they battle for the grand prize.

On Thursday, the senior members at the club, aged above 60 years, will have the chance to play against their peers in the one-of-a-kind Seniors Tournament to appreciate the role the game continues to play in helping keep the seniors healthy.

Speaking at the club on Monday during the presentation of the sponsorship, Muthaiga Golf Club outgoing Lady Captain Regina Gachora outlined the significance of the support from SBM, noting that it will go a long way in helping achieve the week’s goal.

“We are grateful to SBM bank for their support in this year’s tournament. This will go a long way in helping us execute the series of events we have lined up for the week. We have so many members who would like to participate and therefore we saw it fit to make it a full week event to allow them the opportunity to feature,” she said.

SBM Bank Director Consumer Banking Beth Muthui noted that the sponsorship was geared towards continuing the partnership with the club as well as supporting the growth of the sport, specifically among women.

“This sponsorship underscores SBM Bank’s commitment to work with Muthaiga Golf Club as well as supporting the development of the game in Kenya. We look forward to an exciting and successful tournament that will see everyone involved make meaningful connections. Golf for women continues to grow in Kenya and we are proud to play a part in making that happen,” she said.