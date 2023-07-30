Muthama calls Azimio’s fundraiser for demos hypocritical

Ex-Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama has asked the Azimio leadership to cease from selective compensation of families of Maandamano victims to include those of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first and two terms.

According to Muthama, who is now a Commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission, it would be hypocritical for both Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to fundraise for the victims of the Azimio La Umoja illegal protest.

“With Uhuru’s and Raila’s participation in Azimio events like what the country witnessed on Friday where they led a fundraising for victims who lost their lives in the Azimio-led illegal demos, it would be hypocritical for them to lead such a funds drive while the families of 6-month old Baby Pendo and 7-year old Geoffrey Mutinda and many others who were shot dead during Uhuru’s first and second terms in office are still crying for justice,” said Muthama in statement sent to the newsroom on Saturday.

“Instead of engaging in political deceit and conmanship, the Azimio Chairman and his presidential candidate should not only compensate the current victims but also those who were injured and killed during his tenure in 2013 and 2017 for Kenyans to know that he is sincere,” he added.

Muthama went ahead to accuse both Kenyatta and Odinga of political fraud asking Kenyans to reject the duo

“We have been treated to Azimio leaders’ fraud for far too long and this should not be allowed to continue unabated. Following former President Uhuru Kenyatta declaration that he doesn’t intend to retire from active politics as required by Section 6 (1) of the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, 2003, he must now explain to Kenyans if he will compensate families of those who lost their lives during his 10-year tenure,” he said.

Azimio on Friday came up with a pay bill for the sake of raising funds victims of what they have described as “police brutality “.