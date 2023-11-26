Muthama decries “discriminatory” distribution of road projects by state agency

Former Machakos Senator says President William Ruto promised to serve all Kenyans equally regardless of their political affiliation hence senior government officials shouldn't depart from the pledge.

Immediate former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairperson Johnson Muthama wants Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to cancel the latest Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) tender list over what he termed as inequality in road allocations.

In a press release on Saturday, Mr Muthama, who is also Commissioner at the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), claimed the agency has discriminated against other regions in terms of road allocations arguing that it goes against the ideals of Kenya Kwanza.

According to the outspoken former Machakos Senator, President William Ruto promised to serve all Kenyans equally regardless of their political affiliation hence senior government officials shouldn’t depart from the pledge.

“I urge Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to reconsider the KeRRA list, ensuring a fair reallocation that genuinely mirrors our commitment to serving every corner of the country equally, as President William Ruto pledged. This step would reinforce our campaign’s core values of equity and inclusivity,” said Mr Muthama.

He added: “In our Kenya Kwanza campaign, we championed equity and fairness, a departure from the previous Jubilee administration. It’s disheartening to observe a deviation from these principles among some government officials.”

Mr Muthama also wants KeRRA to elucidate the criteria it used in allocating roads whereby some counties got more kilometers while others got zero.

“The recent Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) tender notice for various roads nationwide fails to align with the ideals of our administration. The Ministry of Roads and Transport must clarify the criteria used to allocate kilometers to specific counties, especially the disparity, such as Bungoma receiving less than a kilometer,” said Commissioner Muthama.

From the KeRRA tender list on improvement of roads and construction of drainage structures, around 16 counties were left out while 31 which were captured, got different kilometers raising eyebrows in the political class.

“It’s crucial for Kenyans to understand why 15 counties are absent from KeRRA’s list. Is it indicative of a lack of roads requiring improvement or drainage structures needing attention?,” posed Mr Muthama.

But in a quick rejoinder on Mr Muthama’s post on Facebook, CS Murkomen asked the founding UDA chairperson to desist from peddling what he termed as propaganda.

“Stop spreading propaganda Honorable Commissioner, that’s not a true reflection of road projects in the country,” charged Mr Murkomen