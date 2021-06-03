Muthama flees as police disperse UDA meeting in Mombasa

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chair Johnston Muthama was forced to sneak out of a political meeting in Mombasa to evade arrest from police officers who raided the unlicenced meeting.

Acting on a tip-off, Muthama quietly left the Terrace Villas Resort, the venue of the UDA meeting while the party’s Secretary-General Veronica Maina was addressing grassroots leaders drawn from the six coastal counties.

A contingent of about 20 armed police officers led by Nyali sub-county police commander Daniel Masaba stormed the meeting and ordered everybody out.

The grassroots mobilization meeting was attended by aspirants and supporters of the Deputy President William Ruto-linked party from across the six counties at the Coast.

There was drama when some of those in attendance insisted on partaking of the food that had been prepared for them and they could be seen scattering away with plates and cups of tea as police dispersed them.

Addressing the media after the meeting was called off, Nyali Sub-County Police Commander Daniel Masaba said they were not informed about the political meeting and therefore it was illegal.

Masaba said all political gatherings were banned as a way of curbing the spread of the Covid-19 deadly virus and they will arrest the hotel manager for contravening the directives.

Earlier, Muthama had said there are no leadership structures at the regional level so no one should brand themselves, party officials.

The former Machakos Senator who expressed anger and dismay alleged there is a sinister motive to destabilize the UDA party through disruption of their meetings by police officers.

Muthama said their supporters are being cowed because of their stand against the BBI.

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina said this is the second time their meeting is being disrupted following another one in Meru.

She said the party members are being intimidated because of the strategies they have employed to gain support countrywide.

“There were less than 100 people and it was a private meeting. Why would the police break it up?” said Maina.