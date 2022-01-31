Muthama: UDA has no coalition agreement with ANC, Ford-Kenya

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairperson Johnstone Muthama now says there is no signed coalition agreement between UDA, Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford-Kenya.

Muthama clarified that the three political outfits were currently working together as friends.

Addressing the press Monday, Muthama further assured UDA supporters that the party would ensure transparency during primaries and issuance of nomination certificates ahead of the August 9th general election.

“As far as we are concerned, DP Ruto is the the UDA presidential candidate, and Musalia Mudavadi is the presidential candidate of ANC, in other words we are independent but talking as friends,” Muthama said.

“We are friends, when the time of agreeing on the coalition terms we will deal with it. Our supporters wherever you are that your party had no coalition agreement it has not signed any coalition agreement and if that will be done later alone you will be notified,” he added.

ANC and Ford-Kenya abandoned the One Kenya Alliance, which was in the process of drafting a coalition agreement and also picking a presidential candidate.