Muthoni Drummer Queen is Spotify’s artist of the month

The Africa Equal programme features the fiercest African women making waves.

Music streaming platform Spotify has announced that Muthoni The Drummer Queen has joined its Africa Equal programme as the December artist of the month. The Africa Equal programme is part of Spotify’s Equal Hub campaign, which is geared toward fostering equity for women in music and providing a platform to highlight influential female creators.

Muthoni’s jam, ‘African Fever’ off her fourth studio album titled River has been added to the Equal Africa and Equal Global playlists. The playlists are comprised of purely female artistes from Africa and the diaspora. You can expect to jam to tunes by Asa, Nikita Kering, Tiwa Savage, Arya Starr and so many more.

Muthoni’s experience in the Kenyan creative sector and initiatives in the music industry have made her a household name. She constantly uses her voice to spread a message of female empowerment and has broken many barriers.

Other African artists that have been featured on the Equal programme include Kenya’s Ssaru, Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, and South Africa’s DBN Gogo.

Listen to the playlist here.