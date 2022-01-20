Muthoni Drummer Queen shares news of her expecting

The news of Muthoni’s pregnancy has been received with excitement.

Muthoni Drummer Queen has been added to the roster of celebrities expecting babies this year. The overjoyed expectant Muthoni shared the news via Instagram, including pictures of her glowing belly.

Muthoni admitted that she’s actively been avoiding the limelight for the entire period of her pregnancy in order to maintain privacy. “Our colleagues, inner circle & family have been so great in cheering us on and keeping our business, our business until we were ready to share.” She said. She is due anytime now and is expecting with her partner and fellow creative Musa Omusi.

“This 10month journey has been intensely beautiful 😍 ❤ my heart is so full it literally overflows with gratitude and joy ”

Kenyan media personalities such as Jacky Vike, Kate the Actress and Fena filled Muthoni’s page with congratulatory messages.

We can only imagine ow artistic and creative the baby will be.