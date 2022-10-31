Muthuma:President Ruto’s Affordable Housing agenda holds the key to reclaiming arable lands

Political strategist Gabriel Muthuma has lauded President William Ruto’s affordable housing project and re-engineering of vertical space saying the initiative holds the key to reclaiming arable lands and expanding the country’s vegetation cover.

The head of state has detailed his plan to deliver 200,000 housing units annually that will heavily rely on counties’ backing and how attractive the private sector will see the business environment.

“We must support the President towards his commitment to reclaim and expand our vegetation footprint, this craze of Būroti Magūta Magūta must come to end if we are to seriously tackle the challenge of food scarcity.

“It’s very sad to see a region like Kiambu, a one time global power house for coffee and tea, reduced to a concrete jungle. Apart from the loss of foreign exchange, the county has started facing water shortages amongst other core amenities as a result of land misuse” he noted.

Speaking during a church service in Kenol, Muranga on Sunday ,the President asked the county government to identify spaces where development of affordable houses can be erected.

He asked governors to release land for the construction of the units saying the national government will use its financial muscle to add amenities like water, sewage and roads. “We will start 5,000 units in every county going forward,” he said.

He said affordable housing cannot be achieved by the government alone, adding that his administration will ensure private developers get a market for the constructed units when they partner with the state.

According to Muthuma,the project is aimed at curbing the subdivision of the arable land and use the vertical space in those townships for dwelling.

“This is how Switzerland, France, Germany, United States etc, have been able to reserve large tracks of land for farming. It’s an idea that must be replicated in all 47 counties and in particular those from regions that depend on Agriculture for sustainability” added the vibrant political commentator.

Good agricultural practices have environmental impacts that affect a wide range of ecosystem services, including water quality, pollination, nutrient cycling, soil retention, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity conservation.

Kenya Kwanza admnistration’s housing project especially in slums has a unique background as acres of land had been grabbed by cartels before being recovered by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The project across the country will provide direct and indirect employment to more than 100,000 youth and support suppliers of numerous locally sourced inputs.

Currently, only Murang’a town is a municipality and has benefited from huge funding that have transformed the face of the town.

