Muthurwa, Marikiti traders agree to relocate to Kangundo Market

Traders at the famous Marikiti and Muthurwa markets have agreed to relocate to the modern Kangundo Road Market.

The relocation is aimed at decongesting and restoring order in Nairobi’s bustling markets which has become overcrowded with its capacity now being three times the intended capacity of 1,200 traders.

The move follows a meeting between Nairobi Governor Johnstone Sakaja and traders from Muthurwa and Marikiti dealing in onions, potatoes, oranges, and pineapples.

Sakaja said the move is essential for restoring order in the city.

Sakaja used the occasion to announce a two-month waiver on cess payments, typically collected by the County from traders.

Nairobi Police Boss Adamson Bungei who was also in attendance assured traders of their safety during the transition saying his team will ensure a seamless transition.