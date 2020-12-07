“Wangoro” remembers those that we keep close to heart but are no longer with us

Kenyan Kikuyu artist, Mutoriah, has finally released the music video for the Kikuyu fused afro-house track Wangoro off his well-received debut album – Dive In (2019). Wangoro loosely translated to ‘one engraved in the heart’ remembers those that we keep close to heart but are no longer with us. This single is especially special as it is dedicated to the late super-guitarist, Brandon Mavisi.

The Jesse K directed music video maximizes on sunset hues used intentionally to add a reminiscent vibe to the music video. We are introduced to the life of two lovers as portrayed by Martin Musemi as the lover, Rebecca Kimanzi as the beloved, and Rylee Zahra as their child. We watch the couple’s love story develop from cheesy texts, to becoming parents, their baby’s birthday party, and groovy dancing scenes in between. A flashback scene at the end of the clip hints at the mother’s early demise.

Mutoriah, who dabbles as an ingenious producer, joined forces with seasoned producer PRVK for Wangoro’s production. In the single,Mutoriah creatively warps Kikuyu lyrics with vocal echoes, traditional chants, and whistles glazed with additional vocals by Ayrosh.

