Mutoro to venture into coaching

The national basketball men’s team play-maker Eric Mutoro, has revealed he will be actively involved in coaching after his playing career comes to an end.

The Kenya Morans guard who was instrumental to the team’s history moment in February, after stunning heavyweights Angola 74-73, in a nail-biting contest in Yaoundé Cameroon, to qualify for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 tournament in Rwanda; seeks to mentor the upcoming young talent through an academy program which he would initiate after officially quitting the game.

“Personally I see myself as the coach in the future because even as we speak right now I have been assisting my former school Laiser Hill Academy, as their assistant tactician. Occasionally I visit them to offer some few training tips, it’s only that our training schedule has been disrupted by Covid-19 pandemic but we hope things will normalize soon. I can’t wait to be a gaffer on the touchline giving instructions to my team, it is something I am passionate about. For now, let’s concentrate on playing the game and helping our national team and respective clubs to achieve their aspirations” he stated.

The indefatigable Ulinzi Warriors’ guard, who is one of the country’s key players burst into the national scene less than a two years ago in Kampala, Uganda where the team had gone for the Fiba Africa Zone Five qualifiers.

Former national team head coach Cliff Owour, has previously tipped Mutoro for a stellar career because of his abilities and discipline.

“Eric is one of the paramount figures in the national team set up. His positive attitude and effort is amazing. He energizes the team on the offensive end with his runs and the three-point shots, on defence, he really pressures the ball and gives the team much needed steals that changes the course of the game.” noted Owuor.

The team vice-captain who started his sporting journey as a footballer before his elder brother influenced him to start enjoying and subsequently join basketball fraternity attributes all his successes to the love of the game

“All my education, scholarships is because of basketball game. I got hired by Ulinzi and later on joined Kenya Defence Forces as military army officer because of this amazing sport. With discipline and focus one can go places, as long as you decide for yourself what you want in life. I would always give it all on the court because my progress until this point is due to this wonderful game” Mutoro added.

The 29-year-old nicknamed Jordo is also optimistic that qualification to the world cup in 2023 is possible and further urged all the local stakeholders to work hard towards accomplishment of the same, as this is an ultimate dream of every sporting personality.

Morans can book themselves a ticket to the global event slated for 2023, if they reach the semifinals of this year’s Fiba AfroBasket tournament.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. It will mark the first time in the competitions history that it will be staged in more than one country.

