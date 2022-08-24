Mutua bids farewell as Machakos Governor term ends

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua on Wednesday bid farewell to the people of Machakos as he completes his two terms.

In video posted on social media pages, Mutua thanked the residents for according him an opportunity to serve them as their first Governor for two terms.

“I want to thank the people of Kenya and more so the people of Machakos for giving me an opportunity to serve as your Governor for two terms. I also thank God for enabling me to be recognized as the best Governor in the country Kenya but even so for the special recognition of being the best Governor of Africa all in the service for wananchi,” he said.

In 2013, Dr. Alfred Mutua contested for Machakos gubernatorial seat and won and later successfully defended his gubernatorial seat under his newly formed Maendeleo Chap Chap Party in 2017.

During his tenure, he used good and effective leadership to attain sustainable socio-economic development of Machakos County.

Mutua was crowned “Best Governor in Africa, 2021” by the Africa Illustrious Awards for improving the livelihoods of the residents.

Governors- elect are set be sworn in Thursday 25th August, in line with the provisions of the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act 2012.

The Act provides that Governors-elect must be sworn in on the first Thursday after the 10th day of the declaration of the final results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Governors-elect shall take oath of office in a public ceremony presided over by a High Court Judge.

Only 43 will be sworn in on Thursday after IEBC postponed elections in Kakamega and Mombasa.