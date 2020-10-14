Mutua calls for unity in Mt Kenya ahead of 2022 elections

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr. Alfred Mutua has called on the people of Mt. Kenya region to remain united ahead of the 2022 general election.

Mutua who is seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta once his terms comes to an end said the recent incidents of violence in political meetings are likely to divide the community.

“The political rhetoric and chest thumping that we have witnessed in parts of this region in the recent past is not good for the people,” Mutua said.

He added that there are political leaders who are taking advantage of the fact that President Uhuru Kenyatta is serving his final term to divide the central region for selfish political reasons.

“I was politically nurtured by former President Mwai Kibaki and I have matured politically under President Uhuru Kenyatta, both of whom are sons of this land, I am perturbed with the political on-goings in central Kenya that if not checked will reverse the gains made by Kibaki and Uhuru,” he said.

Mutua spoke in Nyeri town as he interacted with the public in his campaign dubbed “Mutua Fresh People Listening Tours.”

In the last one week the Machakos Governor has conducted forums in Meru, Isiolo and Embu listening to issues afflicting the public.

Mutua says the information gathered from the views expressed by the public will form basis for his manifesto to Kenyans in the 2022 presidential elections.