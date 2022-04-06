Mutua calls on IEBC to consider psychiatric tests to political aspirants

Dr. Mutua stated that the politicians bent of hurling insults require psychiatric help.

“I agree with Mama Ngina Kenyatta that politicians should desist from insulting others,” he said.

“Some of those leaders are not okay and I am asking the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to consider mental fitness as a prerequisite for contesting any seat,” Mutua said.

Dr. Mutua further said that such politicians only track record is presiding over underdevelopment and poverty.

Further, he stated that the country needs more development conscious leaders.

“We need more hospitals with modern equipment and ambulances,” he said.

Governor Mutua added that devolution had improved health services in many parts of the the country and that ODM leader Raila Odinga will put more funds to it if he ascends to power in August.

Mutua was speaking at Kenyatta stadium, Machakos during a ceremony to mark World Tuberculosis day.

He also warned political party leaders against hawking nomination tickets.

He said his Maendeleo Chap Chap party was offering direct nominations to aspirants who will feel slighted through manipulated nomination processes.