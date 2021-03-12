Mutua cautions residents against parties out to disrupt development

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has cautioned residents against parties whose agenda is to disrupt the development he has initiated in the County.

Governor Mutua told the residents that the Senator’s mandate was not to fight the governor but rather to carry out oversight in a manner that ensures development projects initiated by the county government are done according to plan and schedule.

Speaking in Machakos on Thursday as he launched the upgrading of the Machakos University – Kathemboni road, Mutua said those claiming his party cannot produce a senator were misleading the people as many counties across the country were represented by a governor and senator who belonged to the same party.

He gave examples of counties in central region where all the leaders belonged to the Jubilee Party adding that Machakos should not be an exception.

Dr Mutua urged the people to elect Mr Mutua Katuku who is vying on MCCP so that he can help him to develop the county by ensuring contractors do projects within the set deadlines.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said Mr Katuku would also like with development partners to source more funds for implemantation of development programs in the County.

Governor Mutua who was accompanied by Muvuti/Kiima Kimwe Ward Representative Caleb Mutiso lamented that former Senator Johnson Muthama together with the Wiper Party had caused the stalling of his New Machakos City dream by challenging the idea in court in a case that dragged on for seven years.

He said the protracted court tussle caused would-be investors who had already pledged more than Sh2 trillion to pull out of the project thus leading to lost opportunities and jobs that would have been available to residents of Machakos.

“I had sourced for international investors who had pledged 2.1 trillion to build the New Machakos City that would have created half a million jobs for our people but Wiper stopped the project,” he said.

Dr Mutua cautioned the residents to be wary of such leaders who were bent on derailing development efforts and had nothing to show for the years they have been in leadership.

He said a vote for Wiper Party candidate Agnes Kavindu would be a vote for its party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who had no development record in Machakos County.

Similarly,Dr Mutua said a vote for the United Democratic Alliance candidate Urbanus Muthama Ngengele would be a vote for Deputy President William Ruto whom he said had abandoned his work to start early campaigns.

Dr Ruto is associated with the UDA party whose chairman is former Senator Muthama.