Mutua: Government remains committed to wildlife conservation efforts

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua says Kenya is committed to growing her rhino population by applying the best conservation practices.

Speaking as he flagged off the translocation of twenty one black rhinos from Nairobi National park, Ol Pejeta Conservancy and Lewa Wildlife Conservancy to Loisaba conservancy in Laikipia County, Mutua said the black rhino population has impressively increased and hit the 1,000 mark over the last three decades.

“Over the past three decades, Kenya’s black rhino population has grown from 384 to over 1,000 individuals, halfway to our 2037 goal of 2,000. We rank 3rd globally after South Africa and Namibia. Additionally, our efforts extend to southern white rhinos and the critical Northern White Rhino recovery project through BioRescue,” said Mutua

He said his ministry will continue to provide resources to support rhino conservation commending the Kenya Wildlife Service for prudent leadership that has ensured conservation of rhinos and other endangered wildlife species.

He stated, “In collaboration with stakeholders and as per the Wildlife Conservation Act, we’re implementing the 7th edition of the Recovery and Action Plan for the Black Rhino in Kenya, our focus is on rhino range expansion to decongest populations and ensure sustainable growth.”

Mutua said the government, through his Ministry, is committed to providing resources for rhino conservation.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General, Dr. Erustus Kanga thanked the management of Loisaba conservancy for accepting to take in 21 black rhinos, noting that it will create more space for rhino breeding.

The translocation exercise saw three black rhinos, six black rhinos and twelve black rhinos trans-located from Nairobi national park, Ol Pejeta Conservancy and Lewa Down respectively to Loisaba conservancy.