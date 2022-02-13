Mutua, Kibwana shelve presidential ambitions to support Raila

Three Ukambani Governors and over 5,000 leaders from the region have resolved to support Raila Odinga’s fifth stab at presidency in the forthcoming General Elections.

This is after Governors; Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Kaluki Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana Governor Makueni and Chairman SEKEB held discussions to ensure the Kamba vote is 100% in one basket of Azimio La Umoja.

The three have held several consultative meetings to come up with a comprehensive campaign strategy to ensure the region is fully represented in the next Government.

“We are happy to announce that we now have a clear road map informed by reality on the ground and scientific interventions,” said the Governors.

According to the Governors, they identified Azimio la Umoja as most reliable vehicle for movement bringing people together for shared prosperity to all Kenyans. “Their manifesto is geared towards this aspiration and we as the Kamba Nation Professionals and leaders identify with it,” they said.

The trio said the community must be in the next Government having been in the cold for the last 10 years.

“During the last 10 years, the Kamba nation has not been adequately represented in the national government. As a result, we have missed out of critical development projects from the national government. This has slowed down efforts to fight poverty,” said the leaders.

“For this reason, we have come together as professionals and leaders to urge all our political leaders to come together, take a common political position.”

The Kamba Governors and the business community noted that there was an urgent to radically shift from the politics of seeking for positions for individuals to a new politic of seeking development and shared and also the need to end the politics of negative competition and grand standing among leaders of the region and embrace teamwork and unity of purpose among the Kamba nation in National Agenda and Politics at National Level.

During the meeting they also resolved to work in concert with other communities and leaders in Kenya for the purpose of unity, development and shared prosperity.

“As professionals and leaders we commit to engage the ODM leader and the national Azimio leadership to have our development blue print factored in the campaign manifesto and subsequent government plans and budgets to assure implementation,” they remarked.

They appealed to other like minded leaders to come up with a blue print for implementation to rally support for Azimio la Umoja.

The leaders have lined up several activities from 14th Feb 2022, Wednesday 16th February in Makueni then Machakos and Kitui to drum up support for Azimio la Umoja.