Mutua: Law requiring Governors seeking Presidency to resign is discriminatory

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua is terming the recent court decision on sitting governors who aspire to vie for Presidency as discriminatory.

In the court ruling, sitting governors who harbour dreams to vie for the presidency will be compelled to resign from office six months before the election.

Mutua says the pronouncement from the court is unfair and should be contested.

“Kenya needs to be a country that encourages fairness so that all persons who aspire to run for the highest office in the land are offered equal opportunity to compete,” Mutua said.

Mutua at the same time called on leaders to respect each other as the country approaches the general election.

He also called for equity as the law on banning gatherings is implemented but also wanted leaders to respect the law.

Speaking in Nyeri during a ceremony to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for aquaculture support with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, State department for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Blue Economy, Mutua called on measures to be instituted to ensure that water bodies are not breeding places for fish that could cause cancer diseases to Kenyans.

“We need to urgently address pollution of our lakes and rivers because if we are not careful we could end up harvesting fish that causes diseases to Kenyans,” Mutua said.

He further called on Kenyans to diversify from breeding poultry and livestock to include fish farming.

“Fish farming should be a viable program that should make us money by expanding markets to foreign countries,” he said.

The MoU was also with other nine counties including Kisii, Siaya, Homa Bay, Busia, Kisumu, Kajiado, Embu, Kiambu and Tharaka Nthi.