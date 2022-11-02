Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua has left the country for Saudi Arabia.

The visit is his first out of the country since taking the oath of office on Thursday last week.

It comes at a time there has been hue and cry over the manner in which Kenyans working as domestic workers are mistreated in the Middle East country.

Some have reportedly died in the hands of their cruel employers while others have been lucky to return home and narrate the horror that befell them before they escaped death by a whisker.

The Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Boss Francis Atwoli has in the past called on the government to crack the whip on rogue employment agencies for exposing Kenyans to untold suffering.

Commission on Administrative Justice Chairperson Florence Kajuju has on the other hand called for proper training of domestic workers travelling in the Gulf country to enable them cope with life abroad.

During his vetting, Dr. Mutua undertook to address the predicament facing Kenyans in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Late last month, he met Saudi Ambassador to Kenya Khalid Abdullah Alsalman where they discussed an array of issues key among them the plight of Kenyans working in Saudi Arabia.

Prior to the meeting, the Foreign CS had met the representatives of employment agents who recruit Kenyans for jobs in that country.

Dr. Mutua intends to use the visit to meet with Saudi authorities and Kenyans working there with a view of getting first hand information that will help him seek a lasting solution to the issue.