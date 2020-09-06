Mutua promises Kenyans fresh start as he launches 2022 bid

Machakos governor Dr. Alfred Mutua Sunday launched his 2022 presidential bid with a promise to eliminate corruption and roll back poverty.

Mutua said he has been motivated to seek the highest office to offer solutions to many challenges bedevilling the country and to fulfil the desire of many Kenyans for a young leader.

The Machakos governor claimed 60 years after independence, the dream of a prosperous Kenya where no one is left behind, where hard work is rewarded fairly and properly and where dreams come true still remains an illusion.

He said Kenya is a great country but the style of politics and the way leaders are chosen has made the country continue to suffer with a few billionaires and millions of poor struggling, unemployed and desperate citizens.

His bid he says will usher in a new dispensation, a new era, a new period of better leadership and life.

Mutua claims the tears of joy at independence have become tears of pain and agony and the eyes of Kenyans no longer sparkle with hope but are clouded with fear and confusion.

The Machakos governor says he has agonized about the pain and the political circus going on in the country and that time was ripe for a young, dynamic, innovative but mature leader, a person who understands the system but is not a captive of the system.

“ I, therefore, declare that in the General Elections of 2022, I, Alfred Nganga Mutua, will vie to be the next President of the Republic of Kenya so as to return Kenya to the railway tracks of where we were meant to be after independence. I am ready to press the reboot button. I am ready to give Kenya a new, fair, organized, caring, rich country of HAPPY people. I am ready to guide Kenya in making a fresh start” he declared.

And he is promising to take Kenya to the moon, creating 5 million jobs in the first three years, building roads and highways in every constituency and maintain new ones to create an environment for growth.

Part of his covenant with Kenyans should he be elected to the highest office will be to roll back poverty and restore dignity to all regardless of where they were born.

Mutua promises to crack hard to eliminate bureaucracy, cut wastage and enable the business community to thrive in a predictable environment that rewards success and not corruption.

“Kenyans want a leader who does not have baggage, a leader who is not divisive, a leader who does not hold grudges, a leader who will move with all Kenyans despite their tribal, regional, economic and social status. A leader who wants everyone to make money and where you are rewarded. I am ready to be that Leader”h e assured.

With his slogan we need to start afresh, Mutua says his politics will not be about mobilizing tribes but mobilizing the economy and against poverty.