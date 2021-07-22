Mutua: Restoring sanity in local entertainment industry comes with a price

Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) CEO, Dr Ezekiel Mutua has warned of rougher times ahead as the regulatory Agency seeks to fulfill its mandate in Film and Entertainment industry.

Mutua, who has been at the forefront of championing for clean content across all platforms, is promising to leave no stone unturned until he instills discipline in the industry.

“Sanitizing the entertainment industry will be tough and very painful. I can only promise them rougher times,” he added

Speaking during an interview on KBC Channel 1, Mutua refuted claims that the regulations set by KFCB partially hinder growth of the entertainment industry in Kenya.

“There is no Agency in Africa as lenient as KFCB. I’m a regulator and the work of a regulator is not to be popular. I’m not out to entertain anyone, I’m out to tell them to stick to the law,” he said

Further, the KFCB boss urged youth to take advantage of the programs in the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs to grow their talents.

“KFCB is collaborating with other government agencies to identify and implement programs that will shape the values of our artistes, improve their skills and business entrepreneurship that will empower creative financially,” he stated

He says the media and creative industry has a key role to play in promoting a morally upright society.

Mutua reiterated the need for strict regulation of the entertainment industry which will in turn lead to strong moral foundation for future generations.

“Art is supposed to promote the dominant values in a society. When a musician appears on TV puffing during the watershed period what are we telling our kids?” He posed

“We are not saying that puffing is wrong, but when you bring it on TV at the wrong time you normalize it as a cool thing for our kids,” he added

At the same time, Mutua disclosed that plans are underway to integrate the Kenya Film Commission and KFCB into one entity to ensure proper regulation of the industry.

“We are in the process of repealing CAP 222 of the Films and Stage Plays Act and merging the Kenya Film Commission with the Kenya Film Classification Board under one law called the Kenya Film Act,” he stated

The KFCB CEO decried what he termed as a tendency to disregard regulations that govern the film and entertainment industry.

“It is incumbent on artistes to follow the law. We have extended grace to artistes, especially in the music area, who have not been obtaining licenses and submitting their content for examination and classification,” he said