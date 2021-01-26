Mutua slams Ruto, Kalonzo over land grabbing blame game

Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua has castigated theatrics between the Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka concerning land grabbing.

The Machakos Governor expressed his displeasure in the fact that both politicians were fighting over who has grabbed which lands with each team trying to portray the other as the bigger thief.

Mutua continued to say that he wished that the two politicians were competing over who had brought more development to their regions, from boreholes, infrastructure or empowered wananchi rather than a competition over who has grabbed more land than the other.

Dr. Mutua was speaking Tuesday during a rally in Machakos Town after the successful clearance of Hon. Mutua Katuku as the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party’s Senatorial candidate.

Mr. Katuku will be fighting to take over from the late Hon. Kabaka, against Jubilee candidate Agnes Kavindu and UDA candidate Urbanus Ngengele.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has already cleared five out of nine candidates expected to run in the by-election.

Others include; John K Musingi of Muungano party, Simeon Kioko Kitheka of Grand Dream Development Party, Francis Munyambu Musembi, an independent candidate, Nthamba Sebastian Nzau, independent candidate.

Machakos Senatorial by-election is slated for March 18th 2021.