Mutua, Theuri,Lisa Sejal advance to tier one national team pool

Brian Mutua, Sejal Thakkar, Lisa Wale and Peter Theuri are among the players who have made it to tier one of the national team pool following round robin qualifiers at the Goan Institute Nairobi .

The men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ categories shortlisted 10 players each to the tier one of the pool with the remaining group being relegated to tier two.

The round robin matches were preceded by branch trials held at respective centres where each region selected it’s top players to compete in the National Pool selection trials.

Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) Chairman Andrew Mudibo said the new system of national team selection is geared towards uplifting standards while also keeping players engaged in training and competition over lengthy period.

Mudibo clarified that no one had joined the national team yet. He explained that the top 10 players in Tier 1 will in April play a round robin to determine who is in the national team.

“The players from Tier 1 who finish in position 9 and 10 will be demoted to Tier 2, while the top 2 Players in Tier 2 will be promoted to Tier 1 and in the month of May, they stand a chance of making it to the National team, if they win.” He said, adding that the National Team selection will be continuous, so that any player can be able to qualify if you win through your tier. ”

Mudibo so explained that the Junior policy and wildcard slot for all International assignments will continue to be in place.

During the trials, Mutua and Josiah Wandera topped the men’s category with 46points apiece while Theuri ranked third.

Others making the men’s first tier of the pool are Yona Owade Jensen who qualified fourth, followed by Kevin Mwangi, Kennedy Kojal, Michael Otieno, Alikhan Kazia, Allan Singara and Edwin Opondo,

The ladies games also produced considerable fireworks.

During the games Lisa Wale was the top player with 48 points winning all her matches followed by Sejal Thakkar with 42 Points in the women’s category.

Lydia Setey, Bahati Rufina , Mary Kinuthia, Audrey Oronda, Nelly Mutuma, Pamela Wekesa and Sandra Nyaga have also made the first tier in the cutthroat ladies competiton.

The boys pool has Iddris Kulubi who qualified first with 40 Points followed by Zayan Pema with 40 Points, Kavan Gudka , Kevin Muchoki, Ivan Yegon and Ahmed Noorani among others.

Khushi Malde was the top player in the Girls category with 39 Points followed by Joy Kimani, Ivy Wabomba and Edith Jeruto.

FINAL RESULTS – NATIONAL TABLE TENNIS NATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

Summary for Men

MUTUA Brian – 46 Points

WANDERA Josiah – 46 Points

THEURI Muturi Peter – 43 Points

Yona Owade Jensen – 36 Points

MWANGI Muturi Kevin – 35 Points

KOJAL Kennedy – 34 Points

OTIENO Michael – 34 Points

KAZIA Alikhan – 32 Points

SINGAR Allan – 31 Points

OPONDO Otieno Edwin – 30 Points

Tier Two

KAGUNDA Charles – 29 Points

NAKITARE Peter – 27 Points

MUSYOKI Dennis – 24 Points Tier 2

LEMASHON Bashir – 18 Points

OCHIENG David – 15 Points

SIMIYU Meshack – 15 Points

Summary for Ladies

Tier One

WALE Lisa – 48 Points

THAKKAR Sejal – 42 Points

SETEY Lydia – 40 Points

RUFINA Bahati – 40 Points

KINUTHIA Mary – 38 Points

ORONDA Audrey – 38 Points

MUTUMA Nelly – 36 Points Tier 1

WEKESA Pamela – 34 Points

NYAGA Sandra – 34 Points

MASAN Becky – 33 Points

Tier Two

NJERI Peris – 32 Points

BARASA Nafula – 32 Points

BOET Flora – 26 Points

CHEBET Lynn – 19 Points

AYUMA Whitney – 18 Points

SACHTA Lena – 17 Points