Mutua urges govt to increase free education funds to university level

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader and presidential aspirant Dr Alfred Mutua has urged government to increase funds to cater for free education from primary level to university.

Speaking in Tala sub county where he launched a countrywide bursary fund worth Ksh36 Million, Dr Mutua said the government programme of free education leaves out significant aspects such as provision of reading materials as well as physical infrastructure.

Dr Mutua who has already declared his intention to vie for the position of president in the 2022 general elections said his government will cater for all those needs and parents will not have to be burdened to educate their children.

He added that his desire was to see children from challenged backgrounds access quality education and achieve their dreams.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He urged government to employ more teachers and pay them well. Mutua decried the working conditions of most Kenyan teachers saying they are not conducive to work in.

The Machakos Governor also urged the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to reign in on politicians who are engaged in war mongering.

Dr Mutua said the anti corruption agency should step in and document those individuals with a view of banning them from contesting in the coming elections.

He said Kenya is witnessing a worrying trend of political leaders using public rallies to hurl insults and incite public against their perceived competitors.

The Governor urged leaders to preach peace and sell their agenda to wananchi without stroking vengeful emotions.