Mutua urges Uhuru to kick start constitution of electoral body

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to kick-start the process of constituting the country’s electoral body so that it can make early preparations for the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking in Nanyuki, Mutua said an active Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will ensure that the next polls are conducted transparently.

The presidential aspirant said the government should adequately fund the electoral agency to ensure it makes early procurement of election material and other key preparations ahead of the election.

He added that the issue of hurriedly forming an electoral commission a few moments to the election should never happen because it raises suspicion and precipitates chaos among Kenyans.

The Commission currently has Wafula Chebukati (Chairman) and Commissioners Boya Molu and Prof Abdirashid Yakub Guliye.

Mutua, who is serving his second and last term as governor, called on Deputy President William Ruto to resign and focus on political campaigns instead of castigating the government.

He said it is ironic for Dr Ruto to ‘fight’ the government which he is serving as the country’s second topmost leader.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader popularised his presidential bid in Nanyuki town where he held consultative meetings with residents.

He said Kenyans at the grassroots have been lamenting of rampant corruption that has immensely contributed to poverty and joblessness.

He reiterated that, if elected, his administration will reboot the country’s leadership by weeding out corrupt leaders.