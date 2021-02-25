Mutua’s party candidate for Machakos by-election not stepping down

Written By: Muraya Kamunde

Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate for Machakos Senatorial by-election is not stepping down, Mutua clarifies

Governor Alfred Mutua has clarified that Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate for Machakos by-election will not step down in favour of any candidate.

Mutua was reacting to pictures circulating on social media networks of him and UDA candidate Urbanus Muthama dismissing the information as propaganda.

Governor Mutua said he was having tea at certain coffee house when leaders allied to UDA Hon Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Hon Victor Munyaka (Machakos) and the UDA candidate among others walked in to share a table with him.

Governor Mutua says they discussed BBI and he urged them to campaign peacefully.

The Machakos county boss said he saw some people who had come together with the UDA leaders take pictures but he did not stop them.

Mutua said he was surprised to see the same pictures on social media with captions purporting that his candidate was withdrawing from the race to support Mr Ngengele.

Governor Mutua said he professes peace and urged the leaders to mature up Nd desist from childish machinations.

