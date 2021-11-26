Mutuku calls for adoption of African Game plan for 2028

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) acting Secretary-General Francis Mutuku has called on National Olympic Committees of Africa to adopt an A Game 28 – African Game Plan for Los Angeles 2028.

He was speaking while evaluating Africa’s performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics during the 38th Seminar for Secretaries General of African NOCs that started today in Niamey, Niger.

Mutuku, who is also the Secretary-General of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, (ANOCA Zone V), mentioned that the A Game 28 are strategic objectives that Africa should focus on to significantly increase Africa’s medal tally in LA 2028 above 50, drawing from lessons and experiences of the Tokyo 2020.

The seminar which includes all 54 NOCs in Africa is focusing on their strategic plans,planning,implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

Some of the objectives he mentioned include developing the youth game, early identification, organising Zonal Youth Games, strong African Youth Games and leading to very strong Africa performance in Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics.

In addition, Mutuku is calling on gradual improvement, starting by increased participation in African games 2023, competitive African participation in Paris 2024 and eventual podium finishes in LA 2028.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games saw a total 11,417 athletes drawn from 205 Countries and, the African continent was represented by all 54 African NOCs at the Games with a total contingent of 984 athletes, representing only 8.6% of the total participation.

Competing for a chance to win the available 1,080 medals of the Tokyo Olympics, African brought home just 3.43% of the medals, a total of 37 – 11 Gold, 12 Silver and 14 Bronze Medals.

Kenya and Uganda emerged as the top African countries (Kenya – 10 & Uganda – 4). Further, the two east African Nations contributed 6 out of the total 11 Gold Medals won by African Nations.

The African performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was a decline in the medal tally from the best ever African performance at the Rio 2016 Olympic games.At the Rio Games, Africa gained a total of 45 medals.

The next best African performance was at the Beijing 2008 where Africa won a total of 40 medals. Kenya continues to dominate the medal standings in Africa having won 10 medals at both Tokyo and Beijing games and 13 medals at the Rio 2016 games.