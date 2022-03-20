Muturi adamant he won’t drop his Presidential bid

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi affirmed Sunday that his name will be on the Presidential election ballot, despite speculation that he could cast his lot with one of the big coalitions.

Said Muturi: “When you look at the ballot paper, you will see the name JB or Justin Muturi.”

Talk has been rife that Muturi could team up with one of the two main coalitions, Azimio la Umoja or Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Last week, while speaking in Marimanti, Tharaka Nithi, he said he was open for talks with other coalitions but that he would vie as the DP candidate.

Muturi made the remarks at the St Paul’s ACK Church, Sagana.

Muturi, who steered clear of pitching for his presidential bid, told congregants to vote wisely and exercise their right to chose their leaders.

Muturi asked aspirants who wish to join the Democratic Party to apply promptly before the nominations window closes.

Today Muturi will tour Meru County as he continues his foray of Mt Kenya regions which he has said he wants to convert into a DP stronghold.