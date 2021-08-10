Muturi alleges cover up in death of two Embu brothers

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has alleged a cover up in the death of the two Kianjokoma brothers who died while in police custody.

Muturi raised questions on how and why a police vehicle that carried the bodies of Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura was set on fire.

Muturi spoke when he visited the bereaved family at their home in Embu County.

“The same vehicle which was used to transport the two late young men is the same which was brought to scene to be touched by the public. This is a vehicle which had a lot of evidence but the police never fired a shot when it was been set on fire,” he said.

Speaker Muturi alleges that the police deliberately brought the vehicle in order to destroy evidence linked to it.

While calling out on witnesses who might have seen what occurred on the fateful day, Muturi called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to ensure that their identities are not disclosed until they are called upon to testify in court.

“I also call upon the agency within the office of the Attorney General and the criminal justice system should move with speed to ensure

possible witnesses receive necessary protection within the law,” Speaker Muturi said.

Last week, IPOA launched investigations into the death of two brothers who were allegedly arrested by police for flouting Covid-19 protocols.

IPOA said that it had deployed its investigators from Nairobi to beef up their Meru Rapid Investigations counterparts who had already launched their investigations.

The two brothers, Benson Njiru Ndwiga and Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga students at Don Bosco Technical Institute and Moi Kabarak University respectively were arrested by police officers from Manyatta on Sunday for flouting Covid-19 protocols only for their bodies to be found at Embu Level Five hospital mortuary.