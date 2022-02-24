Muturi asks Uhuru to quit party politics after his term

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to engage in party politics after his term ends so that his legacy remains untainted.

Muturi said it would be best for President Uhuru to leave Jubilee Party politics when he retires so that his name is not drawn into political mud-slinging that is common in party politics.

Said Muturi, “It is fitting that the President does not remain in party politics after his term so that he name will not be dragged into the murk of politics that is common in such levels.”

He said the president has done a great job to carry his legacy into the future and it should be best to remain that way.

Muturi was reacting to suggestions made by Jubilee operatives that President Uhuru should remain at the party hierarchy after the expiry of his term.

The Speaker was speaking during a presidential campaign tour of Nyandarua County where he made stops on Ol Kalou, Oljororok, Ndunyu Njeru and Njabini.

He pleaded with Nyandarua residents to support him and be his ambassadors in his journey.

Muturi told them the Democratic Party is the second oldest party in Kenya, formed by the retired President Mwai Kibaki.

He urged residents to support the party to make it the voice of the people.